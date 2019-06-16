An area of Portal St has required a temporary hot mix repair after a product failed to adhere following road works carried out on March 8.

The work was part of Whanganui District Council's $2 million annual reseals programme and contractors used a polymer modified emulsion to seal the road.

A spokesperson for WDC said the product performed well despite failing to adhere in one area and a review was conducted into why that happened.

The review revealed that a block of silt had entered through the chip stockpile and had broken up through the roller spreader truck.

"This created a layer that prevented chip from adhering to the emulsion in an isolated area," the spokesperson said.

A council spokesperson said silt entered the chip stockpile, then broke up in the spreader, creating a layer that prevented the chip from adhering to the emulsion on Portal St. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Areas of failure tend to be affected by cold weather and the patch in question has become larger as a result of this."

The temporary repair was made on Friday to level and provide texture to the affected area.

Extra signage has been added nearby and there has been additional sweeping and monitoring.

No information was forthcoming on what might be required for a permanent fix or when that might happen and questions about the cost were left unanswered.

Durie Hill resident Jango questioned the quality of the product used and wondered who sets the specifications.

"The road was hot-mixed and about four weeks ago they decided to chip it. The next day there was a piece about six inches wide and three feet long with no chip on it.

"I'm thinking 'who checks this to make sure the quality's still there?"

Jango has lived in Durie Hill for 20 years and said the work on Portal St closed the road for two days as the lower half, and then top half were completed.

"The piece with no chip is on the uphill side of the lane. That gets used quite a bit with mums dropping their kids at Durie Hill School because it's quite popular," Jango said.

"All the stones are up on the side and if you try and avoid the bit that's lifted, you end up in the marbles and nearly crash into the crash barrier."