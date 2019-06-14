It will be a night on the red carpet as the Hunterville community dance the night away this Saturday to benefit their children.

The Hunterville Playcentre Mid Winter Ball kicks off at 7pm at the Hunterville Town Hall with about 160 adults raising money for the local Playcentre.

Ball organisers Anna Tipling, Tarryn Benton and Hannah McAlley came up with the idea in January when they thought it was time to have something where everyone could get together and have a night away from their children.

"We are the new intake at the Playcentre so we wanted to do something that would tie in the Playcentre mums as they don't get a chance when their kids are that age to go out much or have some adult time," Tipling said.

Advertisement

With all having young children Tipling said there were so many mothers who supported the Playcentre and wanted to do their bit.

"The outdoor area needs a bit of TLC so we are hoping with the money raised we can spruce it up so come summertime the kids will have new things to play with."

But the three women wanted to involve their children in some way by getting them to help out with the set-up on Friday.

With tickets selling out weeks earlier, multiple companies have jumped on board to sponsor the event.

Property Brokers have taken the reins as the lead sponsor but due to most sponsors efforts, all costs for the night have been covered, Tipling said.

"We have won before the night has even begun."

Other sponsors have donated items to be included in a large raffle held on the night.

The Taihape Volunteer Fire Fighter Brigade has also volunteered to run the cash bar for the evening.

"We are really lucky to live in a community that wanted to help out so much."

With live music from Six Chairs Missing, a Hollywood Hills backdrop and a continuous supper, it will be an event Tipling said would give people something to look forward to mid-winter.