Whanganui District councillors have largely rejected a remit from Auckland Council which seeks to ban the sale of fireworks.

It was one of several remits that will be taken to the Local Government New Zealand's (LGNZ) Annual Meeting next month but won't be supported by the Whanganui council.

Council's policy and governance manager Stephanie Macdonald-Rose said 500 Whanganui residents had been surveyed on fireworks as part of the 2019 community views survey.

"Residents were asked if they agreed with the restrictions of fireworks in Whanganui, 68 percent agreed there should be restrictions, 20 per cent disagreed and 11 per cent were unsure," she said.

Advertisement

At Tuesday's meeting, councillors decided against supporting the Auckland Council's remit which asks LGNZ to work with central government to introduce legislation to ban the sale of fireworks to the general public and end their public use.

Councillor David Bennett opposed the remit.

"What else are kids going to have for fun? There'll be nothing left for them to do," he said.

Councillor Rob Vinsen was also against the move.

"I personally don't support this at all, this is a killjoy and I don't think it's warranted," he said.

"I believe that the public don't overwhelmingly want this either."

Mayor Hamish McDouall agreed and said he supported tighter legislation over an outright ban.

But deputy mayor Jenny Duncan said fireworks were far more dangerous than something like the mosquito point swing.

"However, I think that both treated appropriately with the appropriate amount of care should be available to our community."

Auckland Council wants to see a ban on the sale of fireworks to the general public. Photo / File

Meanwhile the council has a poll for residents to have their say about fireworks regulations through its website and social media, which will be open until June 23.

The AGM takes place on July 7 in Wellington, where the Whanganui council will discuss 24 remits with other member councils.

Remits Whanganui will propose include for government to investigate the introduction of strengthened rules to govern the safe use of mobility scooters and for central government funding to be available annually for museums and galleries operated by territorial authorities with nationally significant collections.

A third remit put forward by Whanganui calls for the selection of all independent commissioners for Resource Management Act hearings to be centralised to improve independence and enhance the quality of decisions.

Whanganui councillors also voted to support a remit put forward by Hamilton City Council for LGNZ to encourage member councils to consider using environmentally friendly weed control methods.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 will be deliberated at LGNZ's AGM. Photo / File

Some of the other remits the council supported involved a broader range of funding and financial tools for social housing, phasing out single use polystyrene, and a review of the effectiveness of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 in reducing alcohol harm.

McDouall, councillor Rob Vinsen and councillor Charlie Anderson will attend the AGM on behalf of the council.