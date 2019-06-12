Two Whanganui High School students have claimed 14 national titles at the New Zealand National Open One Dance Championships.

At just 16 and 13, Jared Sim and Reeve Watson wowed the judges with their moves at the annual competition at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua over June 1 and 2.

As the youngest competitors, competing in around 200 heats, rounds and semifinals against 20 others couples in Ballroom, Latin American and New Vogue, the two also gained 19 second places and 24 third places.

Coming away exhausted, Watson said they did a lot better than the previous year.

"I was surprised, I wasn't expecting that much because it was our first big competition at that level so I wasn't expecting to get anywhere," she said.

Sim started his dancing journey four and a half years ago with Mark Glastonbury and helped Watson who had been dancing for three years.

"I watched Dancing With the Stars and knew I wanted to do it," she said.

Winning awards in both youth and adult classes, the two only became a registered couple in late February last year.

They train around six hours each week at Glastonbury Dance Studio which can increase up to 16 hours closer to a competition.

Sim said this didn't get in the way of Year 12 NCEA as he always had the opportunity to catch up on his school work in class.

Both students are loving high school with Watson looking forward to taking dance as a subject later in the year.

Having competed in four out of 15 national competitions this year they are currently preparing for this Saturday's River City DanceSports Competition.