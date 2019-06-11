Police would like to speak to anyone with information on two offenders who robbed the Rangitikei Street Dairy in Whanganui on Christmas Day, 2018.

At about 4.20pm the offenders entered the dairy armed with a tomahawk and a knife.

They confronted the dairy owners, who retreated behind a locked door, and then they took cigarettes and cash.

One of the offenders then tried to kick down the locked door, but was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

The pair then fled down Kitchener St.

Police are following a number of lines of enquiry, but would like to speak to anyone who has any information relating to the incident.

If you can help, please contact police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.