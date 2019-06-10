Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

News director Zaryd Wilson and reporter Abe Leach host the show this week.

On this episode we discuss the Whanganui region's SmokefreeRockquest, the closure of the Parapara while repairs are done, the demolition of Kaitoke Hall, Air Chathams - the little airline that could, the missing link in Te Araroa trail and Whanganui's first Heritage Month.

You can also hear part of Abe's recent interview with Whanganui MP Harete Hipango in the later part of this episode.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

As discussed this week: