The Festival of Cultures will be returning for its ninth consecutive year to light up the main streets of Whanganui with colour and culture.

The festival is seeking ethnic food stalls, live performances and entertainment to fill Majestic Square on October 19.

Mainstreet Whanganui events, marketing and promotions manager Kelly Scarrow said it was a real community effort to pull it all together and make it unique.

"The Festival of Cultures is a chance for people of all cultures, backgrounds, ages and interests to come together in the heart of our beautiful city, to share food, conversation, engage with one another all whilst having a good time," she said.

Advertisement

So far one of the headlining acts includes the IPU New Zealand Kodama Japanese Drum Team.

Scarrow said it was organised by the community for the community to reflect and celebrate cultural diversity within Whanganui.

Last year the event ran 24 food stalls ranging from hāngī to hot dogs on a stick.

"You could literally eat from all around the world just by walking down the street," Scarrow said.

"It's really accessible food that you wouldn't normally find from a local restaurant or takeaway shop."

They have received a good response so far and a lot of people will be returning from last year with a few newbies to keep it fresh.