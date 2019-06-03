Wintery Queen's Birthday Weekend weather did little to dampen the spirits of Whanganui visitors here to enjoy a musical spectacular.

Members of the New Zealand Organ Association (NZOA) hosted "Extravorganza" which began at Christ Church in Whanganui on Friday evening and ended with lunch on Monday.

Friends of the Christ Church Organ joined forces with the Manawatu Organ Group and the Wellington Organists' Association to host the weekend-long event which included concerts, recitals, lunches, dinners and visits to the region's most loved historic organs.

The Organ Plus concert on Friday night featured local artists Toi Warbrick (Maori instruments and voice), Ingrid Culliford (flute) and Iain Tetley (tenor) accompanied by local organists.

The weekend featured two outstanding guest organists - Tom Chatterton of Wellington and Christopher Luke of New Plymouth.

Chatterton gave a recital at Christ Church on Saturday afternoon and Luke entertained visitors with a recital played on the historic Alfred Brake organ at the Wesley Methodist Church in Hawera on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Extravorganza coordinator Roy Tankersley demonstrated his hand-built WOOFYT (Wooden One Octave Organ For Young Technologists) at Christ Church.

Despite a lack of young technologists available, there were enough willing participants on hand to coax a tune from the instrument.

There were two young organists - Andi Wei from Auckland and Gloria Lee from Nelson (both 15), who were there to play for the NZOA Performance Awards.

Lee won the top award with her performance of music by Bach and French composer Camille Saint-Saëns.

The performances were adjudicated by Tom Chatterton who is organist of Sacred Heart Cathedral and is the head of music at Chilton Saint James School in Lower Hutt.

"He gave them extensive feedback," said NZOA member Walter Nicholls.

"Prize money isn't important, in my opinion, but the first prize is $1000 and guardianship of the trophy for a year and the second prize $600.

"I think all the people who came to Whanganui with this group have enjoyed themselves and been impressed with the musical and 'organistic' riches here."

The annual NZOA congress is held in a different location each year and participants arrange events and concerts to share their passion with a local community.