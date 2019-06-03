Whanganui real estate agent Lyn Wickham has made the wall of fame at Shine City and it is not for making sales.

When Wickham learned from her client Kylie Martin about the courses Shine City is delivering for Whanganui youth, she wanted to lend a hand and offered to donate a percentage of her fee from each sale.

"I'm very passionate about youth and the programmes Kylie described sounded pretty good to me.

"Depending on the prices of sales, I can offer around $300 to $500 from each one."

Shine City is a community organisation that delivers group mentoring and self-development programmes to the Whanganui community, to encourage and assist individuals to reach their potential.

"We are solely dependent on grants and fundraising so it is wonderful that Lyn wants to get behind what we do," said Martin.

"The programmes have a ripple effect in the community for families and friends as we encourage participants to help others reach their potential as well."

Inspired by a women's conference in 2011, the Whanganui group launched the ShineGirl self-development programme for intermediate-aged girls which has since included over 500 participants.

Courses for boys and women have followed with great success and in November last year, they held a successful fundraising evening at Frank Bar + Eatery to help fund courses.

Reducing youth suicide in Whanganui is an important focus for Shine City and they want to work with high school students to design and deliver courses that will build self-esteem and strong networks for teenagers.

Wickham who works for Bayleys in Whanganui has been having a busy year and is delighted to have the support of her "trusty personal assistant" Emma Tipper who has been with her for three months.

"Lyn is helping us out so we will return the favour by sharing her listings and recommending her services," said Martin.