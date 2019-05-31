In yesterday's Chronicle we heard what our leaders thought of Thursday's Wellbeing Budget. Today, Abe Leach brings us the word on the street.

Major announcments in the Budget include $1.9 billion for mental health over five years.

KiwiRail is getting $1b, while $1.4b will be funding Auckland's City Rail Link.

There's $300 million in funding to allow start-up businesses to grow and $81m over four years will see health initiative Whanau Ora expand.

The Government is covering school donations from next year with decile 1-7 schools to get $150 per student if they scrap the donation system.

Hospital buildings are getting $1.7b, $170m will go to District Health Boards and $1.2b is for school buildings over the next 10 years.

Colin Cox

said overall it was a good Budget.

"I'm happy with that, in fact I'm really happy with that. It's about time the country did something about mental health and other health issues as well," he said.

"I think the old Government just didn't give two hoots about it."

Nicole Moana

, who works in education, wanted to see teachers have a bigger stake in the Budget.

"I think they've got some pretty good priorities like mental health and education is important. I'm just a bit sad they didn't put the Budget into teachers' salaries which I'm really, really surprised about. I thought they would've given us something.

"But I can't complain, mental health is really important so I'm glad."

Robert Brandon

supports some parts of the Budget.

"I like they're actually spending money on mental health.

"I was a bit disappointed because I think the teachers do deserve more but they'll probably get to that later. Really, they should put more money into that and I'm not so sure about the trains."

Vijay Kumar

said more cash should have been set aside for teachers.

"I'd definitely try to address the teachers' strike first because it doesn't make sense so many teachers are striking and kids are not going to school and parents are taking a day off to take care of their kids.

"That should be priority number one. Schooling for the future generation is always a good investment from a national perspective."

Mike Wood

says there should be less focus on trains.

"Getting rid of voluntary donations has to be good because education should be free - it should be a right?

"I feel the more they can spend on mental health the better, maybe at the cost of something like KiwiRail which could go on the back burner.



"I understand the need for maintenance but investing in what is 1800s technology seems like backwards thinking in some ways. For my money, put more into schools and hospitals and less into KiwiRail, worry about KiwiRail next time round."

Joanne Russ

was pleased to see a focus on mental health.

"Suicide shouldn't be happening in New Zealand, not in 2019, it just shouldn't be happening.

"I'll be happy [if] they make it work and the money goes to the right places.