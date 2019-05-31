A section of Whanganui's Maria Place will be closed throughout most of June while a raised platform is built in St Hill St.

The closure affects the part of Maria Place from St Hill St to just before the Farmers carpark, which will remain open.

Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said the raised platform is part of the Te Tuaiwi Shared Pathway project that includes St Hill St.

"It's been designed to better link pedestrians, mobility users and cyclists by way of traffic calming from the CBD to the shared pathway and vice versa," he said.

Advertisement

"It is not an official zebra crossing and vehicles will still have the right of way."

The raised platform is being installed across St Hill St at the intersection with Maria Place from Tuesday, June 4 until Friday, June 28.

Vehicles will be unable to enter or exit the closed part of Maria Place during the work and signs will be in place.

This part of St Hill St will be reduced to one lane during the work and controlled by either temporary traffic signals or traffic controllers during phases of work.

Delays are likely and motorists are advised to use Wilson St, Wicksteed St or Watt St as alternative routes.

Proponents of a better crossing facility include Pedestrians on Wheels, a collection of mobility scooter users who advocate for better-quality access around the city for people with mobility issues and the Women's Network who approached the council in 2017 for a kerbside off-ramp in front of their St Hill St premises.

"The platform is intended to alleviate safety concerns for these groups as well as other users of this area of the city," Holmes said.

The majority of funding for the St Hill St raised platform has been provided by the NZ Transport Agency.