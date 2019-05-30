The opening of the Happy Valley ski field this weekend marks the start of Mt Ruapehu's 2019 season.

It will be a progressive opening on Saturday with one beginner carpet lift which offers a small beginner ski and ride trail.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited (RAL) chief executive Ross Copland says an exact date for when the ski fields fully open and for when the new Sky Waka gondola will open is up to mother nature.

"The mountain will ultimately decide in the end. We have the manpower, skills and expertise working on the gondola construction but we can't control the weather or the challenges of construction along the way," Copeland said.

"The infrastructure for this project is an immense engineering feat, which is both challenging and delicate. It's like building inside a cathedral, it needs to be slow and precise."

Copland says 300 people are working on the construction and 200 fulltime staff began recently working on the mountain.

RAL chief executive Ross Copland and NZ First deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau. Photo / Supplied

"The Sky Waka will open up more fulltime work all year round so the investment by the Government is well justified and will definitely stimulate regional growth."

The gondola will run a distance of 1.8km, from the Bruce base area to the Knoll Ridge Cafe.

It will feature 50 cabins with floor to ceiling glass, with each cabin able to take 10 passengers each.

With all going well, the upper mountain and gondola will open in late June.

Copland says the new Sky Waka gondola wouldn't be possible without a loan from the Provincial Growth Fund.

NZ First deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau says, "The gondola will undoubtedly make an immeasurable difference to the people of the Ruapehu District, not just skiers.

"Not only will this project create hundreds of local jobs, it will be all round employment for so many people."