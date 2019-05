One person has died in a single vehicle crash near Waverley early this morning.

A member of the public alerted emergency services to the incident on Waverley Beach Rd around 4am.

Police say a man in his fifties, who appeared to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

A St. John spokesperson said three ambulances were called to the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.