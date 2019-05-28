If your musical leanings embrace Irish folk and Heavy Metal then Lucky Bar has the band for you this weekend.

Rumoured to be "Heavier than a very large potato", Manawatū band Heavy Blarney will treat a Whanganui audience to their repertoire of traditional covers and originals.

Lead vocalist Bing Turkby says Heavy Blarney fuses traditional Irish tunes and songs with a beefy rock rhythm section made up of drummer Adam Crawford and Adrian Fou on bass.

Turkby also plays Irish tenor banjo, accordion and guitar while Paul Turner adds "authentic Celtic vibe" with whistles, fiddle and electronic bagpipes.

The band is rounded out by guitar "pyrotechnist" Jeff Carr and percussionist Karl Johansen adding a mix of instruments played with a flamboyant style.

"Our original songs have a Kiwi theme, a steampunk theme, or both," says Turkby.

"On the night of the gig, we'll be debuting our newest song Sky Pirates Take Whanganui."

Heavy Blarney's album From Bog to Swamp can be purchased at Bandcamp and comes with a complimentary tea towel.

Opening for Heavy Blarney will be Whanganui's own favourite musician and osteopath Richard Littlejohn.

Heavy Blarney with Richard Littlejohn: Saturday, June, 8.30pm at Lucky Bar, 53 Wilson St. $10 door charge.