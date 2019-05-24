Award-winning actress Katie Boyle is coming to Whanganui with her one-woman version of Shakespeare's Merry Wives of Windsor.

Sir John Falstaff, the fat knight, is coming to town. Short of money to pay his men, Falstaff attempts to woo Mistress Page and Mistress Ford at the same time.

When the wives discover his intentions, they seek revenge - getting the whole town of Windsor involved in the process.

Featuring the infamous knight, a Welsh parson, a flamboyant hotel owner, a drunk pickpocket, and many more memorable characters, this interactive version of the play brings the bard's crazy array of characters to life, all played by one (very fit) actress.

Boyle is one of New Zealand's most prolific Shakespearean actors, with 10 Elizabethan productions performed over the last five years, including an all-female Hamlet at the Pop-Up Globe.

She is also an accomplished character comic, having been nominated for eight awards in three different cities for her show, Pat Goldsack's Swingers Club and Brothel.

Katie Boyle in The Merry Wives of Windsor: Sunday, May 26 at 7pm. Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St. Tickets $15/20 presale at Eventfinda or $25 at the door.