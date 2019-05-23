Several of Whanganui's schools and kindergartens are preparing for Samoan Language Week.

The theme for Samoan Language Week 2019 is "Lalaga le si'osi'omaga mo se lumana'i manuia" which translates to "Weave an environment for a better future".

Pasifika education facilitator Eulalia Connor said it's a great time for people to learn more about the third most spoken language in New Zealand.

"Whether you're Pasifika or not, it's about the cultural diversity, it's about embracing other cultures and having an understanding of other belief systems and values, and being able to share that with all sections of society.

"Within Whanganui the pockets of different education sectors will be celebrating Samoan Language Week in their own way, I know some of the high schools are doing performances and dances."

Connor said there has been an increased education focus around Polynesian customs outside of events like Samoan Language Week, ever since the Ministry of Education introduced the Tapasā framework in October last year.

"It supports teachers and highlights Pasifika cultural values in the education system and what they look like in the teaching practice."

Connor said she's worked with Whanganui's early childhood centres and kindergartens to help introduce the programme as a year-round initiative.

"They are aware and have an understanding that Samoan Language Week isn't something that you pull out once a year as a tokenistic thing.

"Tapasā is embedded in their daily routines so that it becomes a natural learning environment for Pasifika and non-Pasifika children."

Samoan Language Week runs from Sunday, May 26 to Saturday, June 1.