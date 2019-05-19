Whanganui firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on Paterson St in Aramoho.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the property between Caffray Ave and Lewis Ave about 10.25am. The road is currently blocked by two fire engines. Police are also at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished and firefighters are checking for hot spots.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he was on his way home from physio when a fire engine passed him.

"This was down at about Field St and I saw a little bit of smoke. I thought 'it's probably just a rubbish fire' and I jokingly thought I hope it's not my place.

"I saw a fire engine pull up, I pulled up and there was quite a bit of smoke up the back. I walked up the drive and there was smoke billowing out from under the roof."

More to come.