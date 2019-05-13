Whanganui police are searching for a person in the Castlecliff area after a car chase through the city.

A police spokesman said the fleeing vehicle collided with a police car and was subsequently spiked around 2.50pm on Cornfoot Street, Castlecliff.

"The person of interest fled the scene and is still outstanding," he said.

Cornfoot St was closed for a time between Kamahi and Taupata streets but has now reopened.

A car hit a power pole head-on with another vehicle coming to a stop next to it. The car which hit the power pole had been spiked. Firefighters were attempting to prise the vehicle off the power pole, with a tow truck on site.

A tow truck also removed a vehicle from Taupata St under the watch of police.

Kamahi St provides pedestrian access to Aranui School which was in lockdown. Parents say they have been told their children can now go home.

The crashed vehicle has deflated tyres, indicating it has been spiked.