Pink Floyd may not be touring anymore but tribute band Floyd Live promises to bring the next best thing to a Whanganui audience.

The 8-piece, Hamilton-based band aims to deliver a live sound that "replicates the greatest of what Pink Floyd represented."

The distinctive "Floyd" sound has been captured with the emotive and soulful musicianship of the experienced and seasoned musicians.

The soaring guitar licks of Dave Gilmour have been studied and perfected by the guitar players who have worked to achieve the tones for each signature lick and the lyrics in each song have been fleshed out so that they are delivered vocally with the same authenticity and integrity from which they were written and sung by Dave Gilmour and Roger Waters.

Floyd Live promise a first-class sound and lighting show and a two-hour concert that takes the audiences on career-spanning journey of one of their favourite groups covering songs from the vast catalogue of albums including: Atom Heart Mother, Meddle, Dark Side of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall, The Final Cut, Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell.