Once a forestry man and fisherman, Jacob Robinson, has now seen life from the other side as a PhD student researching ways to improve the Whanganui river catchment.

The 32-year-old has studied a Geology degree and gained honours at Massey University focusing on Volcanology before returning to his roots in the Whanganui.

Once a student at Whanganui City College, Robinson was taught by maths and physics teacher Frank Gibson where he found his love for science.

Growing up, Robinson didn't think being a scientist was possible but now he has the Iwi supporting him through his research.

Advertisement

"I am incorporating Matauranga Maori into my research through the incorporation of Maramataka, a Maori calendar that helps with sampling methods," he says.

His studies focus on delivering new ways of measuring sediment in the Whanganui Catchment.

"I want to improve the way we use the land in the catchment so it can have more sustainable water quality," he says.

His project involves four main aspects that range from working out where the sediment is coming from in terms of tributary catchments, sampling methods and looking at historic flood deposits.

Robinson hopes in the coming years his project can help with council decision-making and make people aware there is a major environmental issue with the river sediment.

"I will always be involved in the field of environmental science and I want to continue identifying and finding solutions in the Whanganui area," he says.

Half way through his studies, the Horizons regional council has supported him thus far with a scholarship, which he says helps keep the connection between him and council alive.

His connection with Gibson will also remain alive with Robinson being asked to speak at several science forums next year.

Gibson, 68, who left City College after 12 years, still teaches maths, physics and other subjects as a part-time relief teacher at Whanganui Girls' College.

He says he still goes to the classroom because there are hardly any maths and physics teachers around and they need people.