Bowling on a fresh new turf will soon be possible for Durie Hill locals thanks to a hearty grant from the Ne Zealand Community Trust.

Durie Hill Bowling Club has been granted $9250 to go towards turf renovation.

"It's passed its use by date with no life in the soil anymore," says grounds supervisor, Tony McRae.

He says the grant is the exact amount they need for the new turf to all go ahead.

"We are a small club that did our homework and got the quote we needed, which we are fortunate to get so now we just need to utilise it wisely," he says.

On April 28, club members banded together for a working bee to rip up the current green to make way for new soil.

The ground will now be left for another two months to settle until the new soil can be laid at the end of July.

McRae hopes the new turf will bring more central events to the club as it will have a good new surface come the end of November.

Many other clubs and organisations in Whanganui will also benefit from a number of grants given by the NZCT.

With Hockey Wanganui and Whanganui Multisport Club both receiving a large sum to go towards the salaries of coaches and managers.

Collegians Women's Hockey Club, Whanganui Basketball Association, Whanganui Table Tennis Association and Whanganui Intermediate School also received grants to put towards turf fees, stadium and hall hire and transport.

Whanganui grants:

* Collegians Women's Hockey Club- $1680.04 towards turf fees

* Hockey Wanganui- $35,000 towards salaries of coach development officer and operations manager

* Wanganui Basketball Association- $15,000 towards stadium hire for various competitions, training and leagues

* Wanganui Table Tennis Association- $6000 towards hall hire

* Whanganui Intermediate School- $10,000 towards transport to and from school camp

* Whanganui Multisport Club- $20,000 towards salary of kayak coach