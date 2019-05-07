When NZME - owners of the Whanganui Chronicle - offered up the chance for staff in other parts of the company to guest edit some of its regional newspapers for a day, content director for Radio Hauraki and The Alternative Commentary Collective, Mike Lane, jumped at the chance to head to Whanganui.

Turns out he has some interesting connections to the city (he reckons everyone does) through a publican and a politician.

Oh, and that time his Daniel Vettori-led 1st XI got beaten by Wanganui Collegiate in the national school cricket semi-finals.

In this bonus episode of The Whanganui Chronicle Podcast, Mike talks to news director Zaryd Wilson about his Whanganui links, the city's two degrees of separation, Radio Hauraki, the success of the Alternative Commentary Collective and what it's like to have a vasectomy while commentating cricket live on air.

Mike spent Tuesday in the Chronicle newsroom, taking the morning news meeting, helping select stories for Wednesday's paper and researching his Whanganui links.

Listen below and check out Wednesday's Chronicle for his guest editorial.