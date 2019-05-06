A Taihape farmer has been banned from owning farm animals for five years after he failed to look after his ewes, resulting in 22 of them being euthanised.

William (Bill) Chase, 65, was the subject of a complaint about the welfare of his animals in August 2017.

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) animal welfare inspectors responded and discovered 30 ewes in various states of decomposition.

This included 22 that were so emaciated, they were put down to end their suffering.

MPI manager of animal welfare compliance Gray Harrison said the scene that greeted the animal welfare inspectors was extremely unpleasant.

"It was obvious Mr Chase had shown a complete lack of animal husbandry and supervision including a failure to provide enough food for the ewes in his care and failing to sheer, crutch, dag and drench them.

"This situation could've been avoided if Mr Chase had supervised and looked after his animals properly."

Chase appeared in Palmerston North District Court last week having earlier pleaded guilty to four charges under the animal welfare act.

Two of those were reckless ill-treatment of an animal resulting in the animal's death.

One third (100) of the remaining ewes on Chase's property were assessed by a veterinarian as having a body condition score of one or less.

The Code of Welfare governing sheep and beef cattle requires that urgent remedial action must be taken to improve the condition of any animal in this state, or the animal must be humanely destroyed.

Harrison said that the Animal Welfare Act imposes a duty of care on owners and people in charge of animals to meet their physical, health and behavioural needs.

"And to provide treatment that alleviates pain and distress suffered by any ill or injured animals. The Code of Welfare for Sheep and Beef Cattle expands on the requirements of the Act.

"Sheep need to be checked regularly, but even more closely when they are fully-fleeced, close to lambing and in poor condition, so that remedial action can be taken if necessary."

Chase was banned from owning, exercising authority over, or being in charge of any farm animals for five years. He was also sentenced to three months' community detention.

"The condition of the animals in Mr Chase's care was totally unacceptable. We never find these sorts of cases easy," Harrison said.

William (Bill) Chase from Taihape has been banned from owning farm animals for five years after the mistreatment of his ewes, resulting in 22 being euthanized. Photo / File

"But we always ensure we take the appropriate action to penalise people who treat animals this way."