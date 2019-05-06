Iwi from Te Tai Hauāuru welcomed Nancy Tuaine as the new regional manager for Te Puni Kōkiri at Whangaehu Marae near Whanganui on Monday.

Tuaine of Ngāti Rangi and Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārangi descent brings a wealth of governance and management experience to the regional role.



Her most recent role was as chief advisor to the Toihautū, or chief executive at Te Puni Kōkiri, a position she held for nearly three years.

During this time, she provided strategic advice and led engagement on the health and wellbeing of Māori including whānau ora.

Tuaine said she valued her time working as a chief advisor in the national office and wants to bring everything she learned during it into this new role.

"The 'policy to pā, pā to policy' concept opens up the opportunity for Māori to contribute to policy-making," Tuaine said.

"Together we can create a better understanding of what whānau, hapū and iwi need and design whānau-centred initiatives for the Te Tai Hauāuru region that build capability and develop Māori."

Tuaine started her career in Whanganui in the early 1990s as a Māori and Pacific Island recruit in the Department of Māori Affairs (a predecessor of Te Puni Kōkiri).

During that time Nancy travelled the length of Te Tai Hauāuru supporting Dame Tariana Turia and went on to help her set up the infrastructure of Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority.

Deputy chief executive of regional partnership Di Grennell said Tuaine played a vital role in increasing the understanding and adoption of a whānau ora approach across the public service.

"I am thrilled that she will be returning to her ūkaipō and will be once again working directly with whānau and communities that she knows so well," Grennell said.



"Her lengthy experience working in Māori health, whānau ora, water and fisheries issues as well as her unwavering commitment to whānau in the regions will be invaluable."



Tuaine is the sixth member of a strong, experienced and committed group of Te Puni Kōkiri regional managers that are whole-heartedly dedicated to the development of thriving whānau and communities in their respective regions and to Māori nationally.



Te Tai Hauāuru region has 24 staff located in five offices in Nelson, Porirua, Taranaki, Taumarunui and Whanganui.

The region covers most of the western side of the Lower North Island as far north as Taumarunui, the top of the South Island and the Chatham Islands.

There are 33 iwi and other tribal authorities represented in Te Tai Hauāuru region.