A truck is stationary and partially blocking one lane on Glasgow St following a collision, but the road remains open.

Whanganui Police are attending the scene of the accident that occurred outside of St John's Club just before 12.30pm today.

Traffic in the area should take care as a police officer sweeps up debris resulting from the accident.

A witness who did not want to be named said she was taking her mum to work when the accident occurred.

"I was on the opposite side of the road. The truck was parked and was starting to pull out. He didn't see the car and they just hit," she said.

"I parked on the side of the road, looked over and the driver of the truck had been thrown into the passenger's side. He was bleeding, I think his head was bleeding."

The witnesses mum is a nurse and helped out following the crash.

The witness said a few people stopped to help and the driver of the vehicle that was hit pulled over further up the road.

A police officer was interviewing witnesses at the scene.