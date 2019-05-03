Ruapehu Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) is holding a multi-agency training exercise based around a major volcanic eruption on Mt Ruapehu.

The exercise led by Ruapehu District Council (RDC) will involve all the usual emergency response agencies of fire, St John ambulance and the police.

They will be joined by the army, DOC, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), GNS Science, health services, local iwi and media as well as civil defence personnel from outside the region.

Ruapehu emergency management officer Nick Watson said that the exercise was part of routine training that is regularly scheduled.

"The most recent volcano alert bulletin confirmed Te Wai ā-moe (the crater lake) temperature was cooling, so we want to be clear that there is no increased volcanic activity prompting the exercise," Watson said.

"Training exercises of this magnitude are an incredibly important part of our civil defence preparedness designed to test and enhance our people, systems and procedures and ensure their readiness and capacity to respond to a real life event."

In addition to getting all the partner agencies to work together, the exercise will let people whose normal day jobs aren't in emergency services to get a feel for what a real life civil defence response involves.

With the coming ski season and visitor numbers to Ruapehu expected to surge with the opening of RAL's new Whakapapa gondola, this exercise is very timely.

"We always aim to make the exercises as realistic as possible which will involve such things as setting up the emergency operating centre (EOC) in Taumarunui," Watson said.

"And the use of incident control points (ICP) in the field and activation of the eruption alarm which will be heard by people around Whakapapa."

There is no need for the public to be concerned if they see a high level of activity by emergency responders on Wednesday, May 15.

Watson said that fire, emergency and police services will not be impacted by the exercise and anyone needing them should not hesitate to contact them as usual.

Anyone who has queries about the exercise can call Watson directly on 021 247 7340.