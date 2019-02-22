The Melbourne City Ballet company is taking an epic tour from Darwin to Dunedin and will perform at the Royal Wanganui Opera House in April.

Alice in Wonderland, with a cast of 16 dancers will take their own adventure over five months and bring the classic tale to life on stages big and small.

Two of Australia's leading choreographers, Melbourne City Ballet's artistic director Michael Pappalardo and artistic associate Brendan Bradshaw, have collaborated to pay homage to Lewis Carroll's novel Alice In Wonderland.

With this enchanting ballet complimented by a Tchaikovsky's arrangement Alice In Wonderland tells the story of a young girl who is whisked away to a magical world of wonder.

Falling through a rabbit hole, she meets magical creatures both strange and mysterious on her adventure to find her way home.

Join the White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter as Alice ventures through Wonderland.

The new ballet is perfect for all ages and is a magical portrayal of the classic story.

The ballet has been over a year in the making and is guaranteed to bring smiles to lovers of ballet with its exquisite choreography and general audiences with its dynamic storytelling.

Melbourne City Ballet presents Alice in Wonderland: Friday, Royal Wanganui Opera House, Friday, April 5 at 7.30pm. Ticket price: Adult $59.50, Group 6+ $54.50, Senior/Student $49.50, Child to 0-12yrs $45.50.