Nga Tawa School students scored high levels of excellence in their 2018 NCEA results and it showed in the number of scholarships received by their year 13 leavers.

Seven NCEA scholarships were awarded to year 13 students who had a 100 per cent pass rate with 29 per cent of the overall participants achieving excellence.

Nga Tawa School principal Lesley Carter said they were a very proud team of teachers.

"Our year 13 leavers were a special year group achieving a 100 per cent NCEA pass rate, 92 per cent university entrance and collectively were recipients of $136,000 worth of tertiary scholarships.

Advertisement

"We can't wait to see what they go on to accomplish."

Approximately 3 per cent of year 13 students are offered scholarships each year in the country.

Two recipients were 2018 joint Dux Litterarum recipients at Nga Tawa School Bridget Bone and Lydia Whyte.

Bone received a scholarship for physical education and health and another at an outstanding level for biology, only 33 of which were awarded nationwide.

"I knew I had done the work in preparing for the exams. I was pretty excited when it came back outstanding though," Bone said.

It capped off a fantastic academic year for Bone, who achieved excellence in level three biology, calculus, chemistry, PE and physics.

Bone is studying health science at the University of Otago in 2019.

Whyte was awarded a scholarship in classics and economics which added to scholarships she received in 2017 for English and history.

"I missed out on classics last year by one point which was heart-breaking, so I'm really happy I was able to get both this year," Whyte said.

This year, Whyte is attending Victoria University of Wellington where she is studying for a bachelor of law and bachelor of arts majoring in international relations.

Scholarships were also awarded to Jaimey Clifton in biology, Georgia Green for geography and Florentine Majid in German.