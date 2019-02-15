State homes in Gonville are being demolished as Housing New Zealand prepare to build 23 new homes throughout the city.

Fences went up around parts of Akatea St this week as two homes were demolished with four more in Harper St and Rimu St to be pulled down over the next few months.

"We are looking to regenerate our state homes in Whanganui, which will result in more modern, warm and dry homes for families and people in need in the region," HNZ said in a written statement.

"In some cases this involves removing some of our old stock and replacing it with more new homes for people in need.

"We have been in touch with tenants that may be affected by this and we have also been in touch with neighbours living near these redevelopments."

Two Hakeke St homes have already be demolished and HNZ plans and two more Patapu St homes will go in March.

HNZ plans complete the redevelopment over the next two years.

HNZ's two year building plan for Whanganui:

Akatea St - 5 new homes

Hakeke St – 4 new homes

Harper St – 4 new homes

Harper and Rimu Sts – 6 new homes

Patapu St - 4 new homes