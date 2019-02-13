[A_140213WCBRCMo01.JPG]
La Fiesta – Whanganui's fun festival celebrating women begins this week. The brainchild of Whanganui Women's Network manager Carla Donson, La Fiesta began 10 years ago as a celebration of International Women's Day and has grown from a week-long event into a bold and beautiful month-long, action-packed extravaganza. Events begin today and the official launch will be held at the new and improved Space Gallery on Saturday. See lafiestanz.com or pick up a programme.
THURSDAY
One Billion Rising
What: Celebration of women and children
When: 10am to 5pm
Where: Majestic Square
Details: Part of a worldwide solidarity event. Free family day with music, dance, drumming and speakers. See more at lafiestanz.com
Art Group
What: River City Artists - from beginners to established artists.
When: 9.30am to 4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.
Meditation
What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.
When: 6pm to 7.30pm.
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Suggested donation $12.
Thoughtful Thursday Screening
What: La Fiesta screening
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Embrace - follows body image activist Taryn Brumfitt's crusade as she explores the global issue of body loathing. $10 at the door or book at confluence.kiwi
Kowhai Park Runs
What: Hosted by Wanganui Harrier Club
When: From 5.30pm
Where: Kowhai Park, Anzac Parade
Details: Start of 6 week series. Pay at event.
Valentines Evening at Lucky
What: Celebrate Valentine's Day
When: From 8pm
Where:Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details:Food, drinks, dancing and romancing.
FRIDAY
Intro to Social Enterprise Workshop
What: Starting a social enterprise journey
When: 9am to 12pm
Where: Thrive Whanganui, 142 Guyton St
Details: Join the Thrive team for an interactive workshop introducing social enterprise the concept and some case studies. Free. Sign up on Facebook
Kilmarnock's social enterprise journey
What: Starting a social enterprise journey
When: 1.30pm to 33.30pm
Where: Thrive Whanganui, 142 Guyton St
Details: What: Hear insights from Kilmarnock Enterprises CEO Michelle Sharp.
Picnic on Pedals
What: Bike Month event
When: Meet at 5pm
Where: I-site Whanganui, Taupo Quay
Details: Family friendly ride. Ride around the bridges to have a picnic in Kowhai Park. BYO food and drink. Free
Saturday
River Traders Market
What: Goods, produce, food.
When: 8.30am to 1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Beach Furnace & Big Dig
What: See 100 glass art treasures buried in the sand
When: 2pm to 4pm
Where: Castlecliff Beach
Details: $10 ticket to dig in a square will be available to the public to purchase from 1pm on a first come, first served basis.
Earth Tongue Drxnes & Transistor
What: Brooding psychedelic force of music and theatre
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Tickets $10 from undertheradar.co.nz
Sunday
Castlecliff Market
What: Goods, produce and food.
When: 11am to 3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.
Hymnfest 1909
What: Celebration of a musical treasure
When: 2.30pm
Where St Stephens Church, Maunder St, Marton
Details: The certification of St Stephens historic organ will be celebrated with music from the era when the organ was first installed. Entry by donation, afternoon tea provided.
Monday
Marlon Williams
What: Turangawaewae tour with Emily Fairlight
When:7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Tickets A reserve $67, B reserve $55.50. Book at Ticketek.
Grassroots Singers
What: We welcome new (and current) singers.
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach
Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981
Tuesday
Slimming Support
What: Slimmers Support Group - lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Details: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly - inquiries Ngaire 347 1613.
Tai Chi for Health
What: A modified form of tai chi specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.
When: Beginners classes at 5.30pm.
Where: 97 Putiki Drive.
Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com
Ukuleles
What: River City Ukes - bring your ukulele to gain confidence and skills.
When: 7pm-9pm.
Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.
Support Group
What: Al-Anon meeting - confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.
When: 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.
Details: No fees but koha appreciated