[A_140213WCBRCMo01.JPG]

La Fiesta – Whanganui's fun festival celebrating women begins this week. The brainchild of Whanganui Women's Network manager Carla Donson, La Fiesta began 10 years ago as a celebration of International Women's Day and has grown from a week-long event into a bold and beautiful month-long, action-packed extravaganza. Events begin today and the official launch will be held at the new and improved Space Gallery on Saturday. See lafiestanz.com or pick up a programme.

THURSDAY

One Billion Rising

What: Celebration of women and children

When: 10am to 5pm

Where: Majestic Square

Details: Part of a worldwide solidarity event. Free family day with music, dance, drumming and speakers. See more at lafiestanz.com

Art Group

What: River City Artists - from beginners to established artists.

When: 9.30am to 4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

Meditation

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

Advertisement

Thoughtful Thursday Screening

What: La Fiesta screening

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Embrace - follows body image activist Taryn Brumfitt's crusade as she explores the global issue of body loathing. $10 at the door or book at confluence.kiwi

Kowhai Park Runs

What: Hosted by Wanganui Harrier Club

When: From 5.30pm

Where: Kowhai Park, Anzac Parade

Details: Start of 6 week series. Pay at event.

Valentines Evening at Lucky

What: Celebrate Valentine's Day

When: From 8pm

Where:Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details:Food, drinks, dancing and romancing.

FRIDAY

Intro to Social Enterprise Workshop

What: Starting a social enterprise journey

When: 9am to 12pm

Where: Thrive Whanganui, 142 Guyton St

Details: Join the Thrive team for an interactive workshop introducing social enterprise the concept and some case studies. Free. Sign up on Facebook

Kilmarnock's social enterprise journey

What: Starting a social enterprise journey

When: 1.30pm to 33.30pm

Where: Thrive Whanganui, 142 Guyton St

Details: What: Hear insights from Kilmarnock Enterprises CEO Michelle Sharp.

Picnic on Pedals

What: Bike Month event

When: Meet at 5pm

Where: I-site Whanganui, Taupo Quay

Details: Family friendly ride. Ride around the bridges to have a picnic in Kowhai Park. BYO food and drink. Free

Saturday

River Traders Market

What: Goods, produce, food.

When: 8.30am to 1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.



Beach Furnace & Big Dig

What: See 100 glass art treasures buried in the sand

When: 2pm to 4pm

Where: Castlecliff Beach

Details: $10 ticket to dig in a square will be available to the public to purchase from 1pm on a first come, first served basis.

Earth Tongue Drxnes & Transistor

What: Brooding psychedelic force of music and theatre

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Tickets $10 from undertheradar.co.nz

Sunday

Castlecliff Market

What: Goods, produce and food.

When: 11am to 3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.

Hymnfest 1909

What: Celebration of a musical treasure

When: 2.30pm

Where St Stephens Church, Maunder St, Marton

Details: The certification of St Stephens historic organ will be celebrated with music from the era when the organ was first installed. Entry by donation, afternoon tea provided.

Monday

Marlon Williams

What: Turangawaewae tour with Emily Fairlight

When:7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Tickets A reserve $67, B reserve $55.50. Book at Ticketek.

Grassroots Singers

What: We welcome new (and current) singers.

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981

Tuesday

Slimming Support

What: Slimmers Support Group - lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Details: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly - inquiries Ngaire 347 1613.



Tai Chi for Health

What: A modified form of tai chi specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: Beginners classes at 5.30pm.

Where: 97 Putiki Drive.

Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com



Ukuleles

What: River City Ukes - bring your ukulele to gain confidence and skills.

When: 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.



Support Group

What: Al-Anon meeting - confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: No fees but koha appreciated