Record numbers turned out in Whanganui for the annual national Go By Bike Day.

Volunteers were cooking and dishing up free pancakes at the Cornmarket Reserve on Wednesday morning for people who arrived by bike.

Lyneke Onderwater, of the Whanganui Bicycle Users Group, said 85 people turned up during the two-hour breakfast session.

"I'm very happy," Onderwater said.
.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
People of all ages enjoyed a free pancake breakfast at Cornmarket Reserve for Go By Bike Day.
People of all ages enjoyed a free pancake breakfast at Cornmarket Reserve for Go By Bike Day.

.

"We kept a tally of the number and it was a record of 85 people. There was a range of ages - we had students, kids on balance bikes, someone with a kid in a trailer, some electric bikes.

"It was a good morning. It started a bit slow but later we nearly ran out of ingredients for the pancakes.

"We signed up some new people for our newsletter."

Riders could get their bikes checked by volunteers from Green Bikes and also note any problems they had encountered on Whanganui roads. The Bicycle User Group is compiling a list of issues raised by people who cycle around Whanganui and will follow up with the appropriate agencies.

February is Bike Wise Month, with a range of activities on offer in Whanganui to encourage people to jump on a bike and get active.

Related articles:

WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Bike rides, picnic, workshops and tryouts for Whanganui

5 Feb, 2019 5:00am
2 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Call to get Whanganui people cycling

31 Jan, 2019 5:01am
2 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Gear up for workplace cycle challenge

20 Dec, 2018 1:00pm
Quick Read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Celebrate cycling with pancakes on Go By Bike day

13 Feb, 2018 4:04pm
2 minutes to read
Volunteer Sarah Hird was on pancake duty.
Volunteer Sarah Hird was on pancake duty.
Bike riders talk with Whanganui District Council's active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch (second from right).
Bike riders talk with Whanganui District Council's active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch (second from right).