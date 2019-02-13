It could be a shoo-in - or a fall out - or perhaps any other kind of entrance or exit.

Titled An Open and Shut case, it's the latest digital photography competition put on by the New Zealand Institute of Architects Western Branch. It has a $500 prize, and it's free to enter.

Entrants have to be from Whanganui, Manawatū or Taranaki, and the photographs have to be taken here.

Photographers can email a maximum of two images to photocomp@blackpine.co.nz, convenor Duncan Sinclair says. Each must be sent separately.

The images will be judged on photographic interpretation of an architectural feature.