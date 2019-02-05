"You wait, I'm going to bash you."

Those were the words a man left with his partner after biting her on the arm and pushing her forcefully to get inside their home.

Corey Julius then exited the property, before returning and being arrested by police, who observed teeth marks indented on his partner's right forearm.

Julius had been spending time with a family member who was preparing to leave Whanganui on Tuesday, November 20 when he arrived home and an argument erupted.

Details on what the dispute was about were not disclosed in court, but Julius' partner locked him out of the house, so he used the keys to gain entry.

"The victim, standing just inside the door, tried to stop him coming inside and grabbed hold of his vest," said police prosecutor Stephen Butler in Whanganui District Court.

"The defendant pressed against the victim before biting her hard on the right forearm which made her let go."

When arrested, Julius said he was sorry that he had bitten his partner, who he had been in a relationship with for approximately one year.

They had two previous family harm incidents between them.

Lawyer Jamie Waugh said he had spoken with Julius' probation officer regarding his parole, which had finished.

"He responded well. He is now in employment. He seems to be doing much better with his life," Waugh said.

"[It is his] first offending of this type, he does have a limited, although somewhat serious previous offence."

Julius pleaded guilty to a charge of male assaults female for which he was convicted and sentenced by Judge Dugald Matheson.

Judge Matheson sentenced Julius to eight months' supervision.

"You are to undertake such treatment and counselling programmes as directed, that will include an anger management programme," the Judge said.

"Good luck with your work. Keep your head down and do this programme please."