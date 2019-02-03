A man injured while trying to start a car in Ōhakune on Sunday was in Hutt Hospital's intensive care unit this morning.

A hospital spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition, and being prepared for transfer to its plastic surgery service.

Fire and emergency services were called to central Ōhakune just before noon on Sunday. The man had been trying to start a car, Ōhakune deputy chief fire officer John Hotter said, when petrol caught fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Advertisement

The fire was extinguished and St John Ambulance staff helped the injured man.

He was flown to Hutt Hospital, which has a specialised burns and plastic surgery unit.