A man injured while trying to start a car in Ōhakune on Sunday was in Hutt Hospital's intensive care unit this morning.

A hospital spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition, and being prepared for transfer to its plastic surgery service.

Fire and emergency services were called to central Ōhakune just before noon on Sunday. The man had been trying to start a car, Ōhakune deputy chief fire officer John Hotter said, when petrol caught fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The fire was extinguished and St John Ambulance staff helped the injured man.

He was flown to Hutt Hospital, which has a specialised burns and plastic surgery unit.

Related articles:

WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Jacob Robinson aims to understand river, improve its health

30 Jan, 2019 4:59am
3 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Fires near Bulls and inland Whanganui threaten forests

13 Jan, 2019 7:54pm
3 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Feature: Mellonsfolly realises Old West nostalgia in bushland setting

12 Jan, 2019 5:00am
7 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

New signs tell story of Tangiwai disaster 65 years on

28 Dec, 2018 9:00am
Quick Read