Shane Cortese promises to launch the Downer New Zealand Masters Games with some thumping rock anthems tonight ... and then get down to the serious business of football.

The actor, singer, dancer - and now real estate auctioneer - will kick off the entertainment for the 30th anniversary Games at the village on Whanganui's War Memorial Centre forecourt as part of this evening's opening ceremony.

Cortese, star of many a muscial and famous on television for his roles in Shortland Street, Nothing Trivial, The Almighty Johnsons and Outrageous Fortune, fronts the 8 Track Band tonight for "a two-hour concert show of New Zealand and Aussie anthems - the music we grew up with".

Having played at a previous Whanganui Masters Games with his rock and roll band, he will perform nuggets from the likes of InXS, Split Enz, Dave Dobbyn, the Choir Boys and the Exponents.

And he will be hanging round the River City to take part in the Games with his football team, the Kiwi Masters.

"We all love our football and we like to have some fun, but we play to win," he told the Chronicle.

"We have won two gold medals at the Dunedin Masters Games."

For Cortese, who plays upfront, it will be his first time on the field in Whanganui, but his teammates have managed a silver medal here in the past.

Now 50 and not sure if he is still "lightning fast", he loves the Games - "We have met some really great people, and I'm sure in Whanganui we will play hard and enjoy a beer afterwards."

And he might find time to check out some local real estate as he has recently taken up an auctioneer's role with Cooper & Co Harcourts on Auckland's North Shore, and has a property show for Prime TV in preparation.

"I'm hosting a show called Dream Home Dilemma and we have a real estate agent and an interior designer and we take people with a wishlist for a new home around some properties."