A total of 117 new students and 10 new staff members were welcomed to Whanganui Collegiate School this week at their flag raising ceremony followed by a pōwhiri.

Deputy heads of school Jack Gay and Marseille Bowie received the school flag from headmaster Wayne Brown and walked it through a corridor of Year 13 students.

They then passed it to head boy Jack Monckton and head girl Sarah Lambert who raised it high to signify the start of the academic year.

"A flag represents a source of pride and identity for a country. It is a marker of activity or dwelling," Brown said.

"Likewise, for WCS the raising of our flag is a symbolic marker that our academic year has begun and that students are back for the year."

It has been an important week for the Liverpool St school, which revealed they have adopted the H and are beginning to rebrand all their signs.

School board chairman Brad Gay said in a newsletter that the decision was made after consultation.

"Both boards [The Wanganui Collegiate School Board of Trustees and Whanganui College Board of Trustees] carefully considered this feedback and unanimously voted to add the h.

"The ministry have approved this name change and from the start of the 2019 school year the h will be added to Wanganui Collegiate School."

On Wednesday, the Blueshirts had their commissioning service in the school chapel. It is the third ceremony of the year and the first that the entire school attends.

"The commissioning service is held on the first day of the academic term and is where Blueshirts, our Year 13 leaders, are issued their official ties," Brown said.

"The ceremony is held on the first day of the term so that our entire school is in attendance to not only celebrate the 2019 leaders, but to inspire all students to look for these designated students for advice, guidance and influence."