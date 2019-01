Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash near Taihape on January 15.

He was 25-year-old Hohepa Cadwallader from Whanganui.

The crash occurred at 4.40pm and reportedly involved a truck and a van.

Cadwallader sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police have referred his death to the Coroner and the Serious Crash Unit have examined the crash scene.