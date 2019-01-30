It's time to pull that bike out of the shed.

Whanganui District Health Board is encouraging people to get involved in the Aotearoa Bike Challenge as a fun way to give cycling a go in February.

The challenge coincides with Bike Wise month and is a joint initiative between the NZ Transport Agency, Love to Ride and local organisations.

As part of Aotearoa Bike Challenge, workplaces across New Zealand are encouraging their staff to join the free team competition and get more people riding bikes.

WDHB health promotion officers Kylee Osborne and Pania Millar are getting behind it, with the hope that the involvement of WDHB staff members like themselves will encourage the public to do the same.

"As the largest employer in Whanganui, we feel it's important to encourage staff to be physically active and the Aotearoa Bike Challenge is a perfect way to do that," Osborne said.

"We hope that through leading by example, not only can our staff enjoy the obvious health benefits of biking, but they'll also inspire others to do the same."

Two spin cycles will be set up at Whanganui Hospital for DHB staff who can't easily bike to work so they can book a time to use a cycle and join the challenge as well.

Osborne said the goal of the challenge was to get people to experience how enjoyable riding a bike could be.

Millar said Whanganui was an ideal place to give cycling a go.

"Around Whanganui city there's a great network of cycle paths along the awa.

"Marked cycle lanes also connect a lot of suburbs, making it easy to cycle safely from home to school or work."

During the Aotearoa Bike Challenge people can cycle anywhere and any time they like during the challenge period.

This year is the third year of the challenge with WDHB staff having taken part in previous years.

Registrations are open and it's free. For more information, visit: www.lovetoride.net/nz