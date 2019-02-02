Whanganui artist Pauline Allomes is obviously proud of works completed by students from her Community Education (CES) classes.

The exhibition at the Edith Gallery in Taupō Quay includes Allomes own work and a selection of works by students who have participated in her CES classes.

"I teach them technique but they all develop their own distinctive styles and you can see that in the exhibition."

Bob Wilson has been attending classes for two years and says he finds them addictive.

"I really admire Pauline's work and she is a very good teacher."

Wilson points to one of his paintings that depicts trees reflected in water and says he was frustrated at not being able to achieve the effect in his previous work.

"Pauline took me through the process of how to paint the reflections and it was very satisfying."

High school student Kathryn Fleming and her sister travel from Marton to attend classes and Allomes says it is great to have young students in the group.

"They bring nice energy with them and it is wonderful to think they might feel inspired to study art at tertiary level."

Most of the works in the exhibition depict natural settings but Jan Eden has chosen a cityscape for her painting Encroachment.

"She wanted to apply the techniques she has learned to an urban setting," says her tutor.

Eden and fellow student Karyn Schultz enjoy the work so much that they get together for painting sessions each week to practice their art.

Jan Eden with fellow exhibitiors Bob Wilson, Kathryn Fleming and Karyn Shultz hangs one of her paintings at the Edith Gallery. Photo/Stuart Munro

There is a sad note to the show as exhibitor Rosalind Thomsen died this week.

"She had been unwell for a while but she loved painting and the classes inspired her to study for a diploma at UCOL."

Thomsen's paintings of Pacific Island scenes provide wonderful memories of the places she visited with her husband says her tutor.

Allomes, who has won a number of awards for her work, says she did not discover her own abilities until she was 50.

"Knitting was my first art form and when I began my studies I imagined I would be a fibre artist but discovered my ability to paint and draw."

Her paintings of local bush settings have earned her a number of prizes and commissions and she expresses her love and concern for the natural environment with her pen and ink micrographic works where written messages are used to form pictures.

The exhibition is open for viewing at 24 Taupō Quay every day until Sunday.

Pauline Allomes will be offering two Saturday workshops to in March and her weekday classes recommence in April. To see more about CES classes visit the Website.