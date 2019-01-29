Police are asking people to be wary of a telephone scam in which the caller claims to work for NZ Police and Spark NZ.

Senior Sergeant Beth Purcell said the caller claims to be targeting internet fraud, asking the victim to purchase multiple iTunes cards at their own expense and provide the numbers.

The scammer then redeems the gift cards and breaks contact with the victim while maintaining remote access to the victim's computer.

Purcell said it was a variation on previous scams seen by Police where the scammer claimed to be from a widely recognised organisation in order to gain the victim's trust.

Advertisement

"These scams run constantly and while most people will not respond or buy into them, some people are more vulnerable," he said.

"We urge people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers and don't become victims.

"Business owners who note customers buying multiple gift cards of high monetary value should check they are not being pressured or duped into purchasing such large amounts."

Purcell said people should not engage with anyone on the phone if they thought they were being scammed.

"Hang up immediately and report the incident."

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam, in person, over the phone or online should immediately report it to their bank and then to their local Police.

Information on other scams that are currently operating can be found on the Consumer Protection NZ website: https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/scamwatch