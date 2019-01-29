The Whanganui and Taihape Musicians Clubs are set to welcome touring Wellington quartet The Frank Burkitt Band next weekend.

The band are touring to promote their fourth album Lost But Alive and Taihape Musicians Club manager Christine McIntosh describes them as "a little bit folk, a little bit Americana, a little bit swing with a touch of jazz".

"They're a Wellington-based band with three other albums under their belt - made up of guitar, mandolin, double bass and male and female vocals."

Burkitt is described as a storyteller, songwriter, singer and guitarist. In that order.

He has been performing throughout the UK, New Zealand and Australia for the last 15 years.

A folk songwriter at his core, Burkitt's songs are influenced by American roots music with hints of jazz, blues and swing.

When he moved to Wellington from Edinburgh with his partner and backing vocalist Kara

Filbey, he formed an incredible string band, with blues and country mandolin player Cameron Dusty Burnell and jazz double bassist James Geluk.

McIntosh says audience members can preview the Frank Burkitt Band's single Too Much Noise on You Tube.

"Local duo The Bushchooks will open the night, playing a set of never heard before original songs."

The support act in Whanganui is horn player Oscar Laven.

Whanganui show Friday, February 1, Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave at 7pm. Pay at the venue. Tickets for Taihape available from Eventfinda or at the Taihape Information Centre. Taihape Musicians Club, 28 Kuku Street, Taihape. Doors open 7pm on Saturday, February 2.