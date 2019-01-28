International thriller writer Michael Robotham will be speaking at the Sarjeant Gallery this weekend as fundraiser for the gallery's redevelopment.

Robotham's career began in investigative journalism in the United Kingdom before he moved into ghost writing celebrity autobiographies and then crime fiction.

He has written 13 novels which have sold millions of copies worldwide and will talk about the twists and turns of his international career.

The talk is on at 4.30pm on Sunday, February 3 at Sarjeant on the Quay.

Tickets are $10 for Gallery Friends and Stars and $12 for the general Public with all proceeds going to the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment.

Tickets can be purchased from the Sarjeant on the Quay or by phoning 06 349 0506

Paiges Bookshop will be in attendance with books.