A judge said a Whanganui man's offending made for one of the most appalling cases of driving he has read about in a very long time.

With red and blue flashing lights in his rear-view mirror, Kelvin Kumeroa was driving as fast as 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.

During the high-speed chase, Kumeroa endangered lives when almost hitting a cyclist and at one stage driving his vehicle directly at the police pursuing him.

He was driving so fast for so long that the wheels began falling off his vehicle, forcing him to come to a halt.

Kumeroa was arrested and charged with failing to stop for police, reckless driving, driving while disqualified and assault with a weapon.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and appeared before Judge Chris Sygrove in Whanganui District Court for sentencing.

Judge Sygrove said a letter to the court from Kumeroa indicated he had given the matter a lot of thought since his offending.

"[It indicates] that you were in a suicidal frame of mind and you have friends who have died in police chases and that you weren't thinking clearly at all.

"It's your good luck that you're here today, able to be sentenced because certainly your driving could have ended in your death or the death of some innocent motorists."

In a separate incident, Kumeroa hit his partner with a frying pan on the wrist and was found carrying a carpet knife and knuckle duster.

The strike did not result in substantial or lasting injury. Kumeroa was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.

In sentencing, Judge Sygrove noted Kumeroa's remorse as expressed in a pre-sentence report, but also that he has an extensive history of convictions over 22 years.

"Regarding the driving, it's one of the most appalling pieces of driving that I've read for some time and it featured excessive speeds through residential areas," he said.

"You need to change your life around."

The judge sentenced Kumeroa to 21 months' imprisonment and ordered destruction of the weapons.

Kumeroa was also disqualified from driving for three years.