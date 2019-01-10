A woman spent almost $2500 on two cards that she said were found in her shed.

Magaret Tui-Ihaia used a BP fuel card 12 times over a two-day period to purchase goods worth $2000.

When that card was cancelled, Tui-Ihaia used the second card, which was a bank card, six times, cashing in on items to the value of $407.29.

Her offending did not stop there.

"You then have the matter of receiving," Judge Philip Crayton said when Tui-Ihaia appeared for sentencing in the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday.

"It is of receiving a television, a laptop and iPad valued between $500 and $1000. That property was stolen in a burglary on the 3rd of May."

Tui-Ihaia has almost $3500 worth of fines outstanding with the court which the judge looked at converting into hours of community work.

However, lawyer Richard Leith said his client would be unable to complete them due to severe medical issues that she has been diagnosed with.

A victim impact statement identified that Tui-Ihaia's offending left the victims feeling that their privacy had been invaded and what they worked hard for had been devalued.

"They had been overseas, they returned to find that they had been offended against and, of course, that makes people nervous and concerned about venturing away from their home.

"You weren't the burglar, but, bluntly, unless people are willing to receive items, to get hold of and to use stolen items, burglars have their own market."

Tui-Ihaia pleaded guilty to two charges of using a document for pecuniary advantage and receiving property.

In sentencing her, Judge Crayton considered that she did not have a particularly long criminal history, last offending 11 years ago.

The judge sentenced Tui-Ihaia to four months' community detention, 12 months' intensive supervision and ordered her to pay $500 reparation.