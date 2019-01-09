The developer behind the proposed Whanganui Bridgewater Quay project on Taupo Quay will meet engineers in a meeting he calls a "dealmaker or a dealbreaker".

Developer John Hay will go to Wellington on Thursday to meet the geotechnical engineers who checked the building for liquefaction and its earthquake strength a month ago.

"I'm meeting with the guys tomorrow ... we'll know whether it's a goer or not.

"The building's got to comply with the new earthquake requirements and liquefaction requirements and all that sort of thing.

"It's either a dealmaker or a dealbreaker."

There was some nervousness about what the results would say but Hay was keeping positive.

"When they get the results and then run their tests the only thing they can do is say 'OK in an event this could happen, so now what we've got to do is this that and the other to mitigate the thing'," he said.

"Of course, what you don't know until you get that information is how much that's going to cost. Is it going to cost? Is it going to cost $100,000 or $1 million or $2m or $5m?

"We've come a long way, we've got a lot of interest in the project and all the rest of it.

"We're really in the hands of the engineers."

Hay did said the prices of the apartments would range from $275,000 to $425,000.