A man was apprehended by a staff member when trying to steal from Mitre 10 MEGA in Whanganui.

Angus Alistaire Graeme Mars made his way to the hardware section on November 18, grabbing a packet of stainless steel hex screws and a drill bit.

Mars stuffed the items down his pants to conceal them, then walked past the checkouts and through the doors, exiting the building on Taupo Quay.

"Challenged by a staff member, he removed the stolen items from his pants and handed them back," police prosecutor Drew Morrison said in Whanganui District Court.

"In explanation he stated he took the items because he needed them and had no money."

Mars pleaded guilty to shoplifting before Judge Philip Crayton, who upon observing his history of offending, asked how his issues with drugs were going.

"I see you were here on April last year for possession of methamphetamine. Have you managed to stay clear of drugs?"

"Yes," Mars replied. "I'm not on drugs."

The Judge convicted Mars and ordered him to come up to the court if called upon for 12 months.

"Mr Mars, I hope that this was motivated purely and simply by what you said.

"If it wasn't, if drugs are starting to feature once again in your life, you need to get help. It's available through Te Oranganui and community health services."