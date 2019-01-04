The Great Kiwi Bake Off

TV show may be over but Clayton Barnett's dinosaur slide cake is fondly remembered.

The Whanganui-born contestant inspired others to visit Kowhai Park when he produced his tasty miniature replica on the reality baking show and he was there himself this week.

Barnett was enjoying a brief holiday in Whanganui and spending time with friends Andy and Chantelle Marsh with their sons Bruno 6, and Aksel 3.

Clayton Barnett recreated the Kowhai Park Dinosaur slide on the Great NZ Bake Off.

"A Whanganui friend said I should have baked the Durie Hill Tower instead of attempting to make the Beehive," said Barnett.

"We didn't get a lot of time to plan our next bake on the show and the Beehive probably was too ambitious."

He is referring to the building challenge on episode 5 of the show where he ran out of time to do justice to his parliamentary creation "Oh Beehive Yourself" made from many pieces of gingerbread.

Barnett made it through that episode but was eliminated from the next one when the soggy bottom of his pork and veg pie let him down.

He was gracious in defeat and says he is delighted for Timaru teenager Annabel Coulter who was the eventual series winner.

"It was great fun and it has inspired me to keep baking."

He has been experimenting with volcano cakes and says they may become his signature confection of the future.

"I want to do more baking with children - I loved baking with my mother when I was a child and I enjoy baking with my own daughter now.

Barnett posts live baking sessions with his 2-year-old daughter, Isabelle assisting him on Youtube.

His latest post on Clayton Bakes features butterfly cakes - a nice child-friendly recipe he says.

Barnett will be heading back to his Auckland life as a TV producer for Sky Sport on Sunday but enjoyed revisiting his favourite piece of childhood play equipment while he was in Whanganui.