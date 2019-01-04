Raewyne Green had no interest in art as a young woman and was more likely to be found at the shooting range.

She joined the RSA Target Shooting Club in the late 1960s and is now its longest-serving member winning hundreds of competitions under her married name Raewyne Simpson.

Discovering her latent artistic talent in the 1990s, she began producing her distinctive Faberge-style eggs.

"Having no interest in painting during my school years, (I did draw with pencil), I quite surprised myself by painting first on flower pots.

"I starting crafting my eggs in the late nineties and I still love to produce those."

She then progressed to canvas and board producing landscapes and the occasional abstract painting in acrylic and oil.

"Over the last five or six years, I have exhibited some of my works at Taranaki, Wairarapa, Whanganui, Manawatu, Waimarino and Wellington."

Green has opened her home-based Hollybush Haven Studio for Whanganui Artists Open Studios and plans to spend a lot more time there now that she has retired from working 9 to 5.

She is currently exhibiting some of her recent work at Barbed Wire Gallery in Raetihi.

The Barbed Wire Gallery in Seddon St was opened by photographer Leonie Cadman in 2009 and regularly exhibits work by artists from throughout the Waimarino, Rangitikei and Whanganui regions.

Raewyne Green's work will be on show until January 14 and viewing hours are 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. Call 06 385 3290.