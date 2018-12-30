People of all ages can get some intensive creative fun in the Sarjeant Gallery's school holiday arts programme during January.

Long-time Whanganui educator Andrea Gardner will lead four sessions where people will make creatures out of clay, or pop-up books, or box-shaped face masks or animals with dangly concertina-folded legs.

All the programmes run from 10.45am to 12.15, and cost either $20 or $10 per person. The maximum number in each is 15, and children under five must have an adult with them.

The art sessions will be held in the education room at Sarjeant on the Quay, and were devised with the help of the gallery's education officer, Sietske Jansma.

The Clay Creatures programme is on January 15, and the Box Heads programme on January 17. On January 22 the programme will make Pop-Up Books, and on January 24 children aged four to nine will make Dangly-Legged Animals.

People must book and pay in advance for the programmes, by ringing 06 349 0506.