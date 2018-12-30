A car that sped by the busy Whanganui River Markets hit at least two others, police say.

Officers tried to stop a speeding late model black Commodore car in Somme Pde about 12.25am on December 29, Sergeant Damon Evans said.

Despite the use of sirens and flashing lights the car sped on into Taupo Quay, which was busy with the river markets in full swing. Police quickly abandoned the pursuit, because it risked both the driver and members of the public.

The car hit at least two other cars while overtaking a line of traffic travelling toward the intersection with Victoria Avenue, Evans said.

It continued down Taupo Quay past the Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre and was lost to view.

Police continue to search for the car and want to identify the driver. Anyone who knows about either, or saw the driving on Saturday, is asked to ring 349 0600 and ask for Constable Kiaya Banks.

Whanganui Police have also been kept pretty busy with family harm episodes during the holiday break, Sergeant Evans said. Also, there were a lot of intoxicated people in the central city on Saturday night.